May 24, 2019, 6:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Stephanie Larratt

It's puppy love for Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The country music star posted a rare photo of her hubby on Instagram Thursday to promote the MuttNation Foundation.

Lambert shared a slideshow of black-and-white pictures featuring herself and McLoughlin holding puppies that will be placed for adoption next month.

In her caption, she wrote, "Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel!"

The "Little Red Wagon" singer married McLoughlin, an NYPD officer, just a few months ago in a secret ceremony.

She announced the union to her fans on Instagram, posting intimate wedding photos.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me," she wrote at the time.

The pair have been fairly private about their marriage, though they appeared together in April on the red carpet of the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

We can only hope to see much more of these lovebirds in our Instagram feeds in the future.