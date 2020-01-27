Miranda Lambert opens up about 'really hard time' after divorce from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert got sentimental with her fans Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, during the latest stop on her Wildcard tour, where she seemed to reference her 2015 divorce from country star Blake Shelton.

Lambert reflected on her life in Nashville and everything the city has done for her, even in the hardest of times.

"I spent a lot of time in this town," she told the crowd between two songs on her hit-filled set list. "It's my second hometown, basically, at this point. I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows."

The singer continued her ode to Nashville, sharing personal insights on how it helped her through the period following her divorce.

“I went through a really hard time in my life,” she added. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a sh-t-show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.’ My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everybody here."

"I realized at that point somehow sitting there crying in my beer like we do when we sing country music, it healed me all the way. Like deep down, it healed me to the bone," she continued before diving into the next song. "So I wrote a song about it because you don't have to be in pain or hurting all the time if you just want to go sit somewhere in a dark corner and be by yourself with everybody."

Lambert and Shelton divorced after four years of marriage, but she went on to find love again. The country singer announced on social media in February 2019 that she and her boyfriend, Brendan McLoughlin, had secretly gotten hitched earlier in the year.