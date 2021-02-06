Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were involved in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on their way back to Nashville.

The country star, 37, announced the scary news on Friday to her Instagram. She accompanied the story with a series of images and video from the trip, using the caption to explain what happened.

“Y’all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned,” she wrote. “On the way back , we stopped in Greensboro, GA to have a few restful days at Lake Oconee. I actually picked that spot for an overnight because it mapped perfectly for our trip but when we got there I didn’t want to leave. We stayed an extra day because it was so beautiful. (And we ran out of clothes & needed to do laundry) I had to work too, so why not have a view while you zoom?”

The "Gunpowder & Lead" singer said that they were looking for a place to get dinner and found a hotel ten minutes for the KOA campground.

“Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a— hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20 W,” Lambert explained. “It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away.”

She continued, adding, “We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home.”

Lambert believes her mom's spiritually was the divine intervention they needed that day. "I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am," she said, adding, “Especially when we are on the road."

She also praised her husband's driving skills. "And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped," she said. "Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for.”

Lambert and McLoughlin are approaching their two year wedding anniversary after tying the knot in February 2019. Last December, the couple sent out adorable Christmas cards that included a collage of Lambert alongside McLoughlin and their animals with the message, “Merry Christmas from the farmily.”

In November 2020, her husband also penned a sweet note for Lambert in honor of her 37th birthday. He shared a collection of photos of the country singer, writing in the caption, “Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife.”

“Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife,” he continued. “You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy.”

“The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there’s one that holds a special place,” he added. “It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday.”