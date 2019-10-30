Miranda Lambert tied the knot with hubby Brendan McLoughlin more than eight months ago — and to hear her tell it, the newlyweds are still walking on air.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it's like a smile from the inside," the country star, 35, gushed during a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist airing this weekend.

"It's a lot that kinda clicks on, that you really didn't know ... was off," she added, laughing.

Two days after Valentine's Day, the "Automatic" singer, who'd kept her relationship with the NYPD officer under wraps until that point, revealed the pair had tied the knot by sharing wedding pics on social media — and calling McLoughlin "the love of my life."

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 13th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in August. John Shearer / Getty Images

The couple later made their public debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

The Texas-born singer said she fell for the New York cop because of his easygoing personality.

"He's pretty laid-back and friendly and sweet and just, like, very go-with-the-flow kinda guy, which is great for this life ... And I'm glad to share it with him and that he's open to it," she told Geist.

But marriage isn't the only high point of 2019 for Lambert.

She releases her seventh studio album, "Wildcard," this weekend. The country queen's fans know she shares a lot about her love life in her music. This time around, they'll hear songs reflecting her very happy heart.

"(It) definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs," she said.

The high-profile nature of Lambert's romances — she split from husband Blake Shelton in 2015 and parted ways with singer Anderson East last year — hasn't always been easy. But she knows the scrutiny comes with being a celebrity.

"I mean, there's ups and downs. But in my case it's just public. So sometimes it gets a little rough. But just because it's all out there, for everybody to hear and see, you know what I mean?" she shared.

"But so is happiness. And that's where I am right now."