Miranda Lambert won’t let the trolls get the last word.

The country music superstar didn't miss a beat after she posted a video on Instagram on Monday featuring husband Brendan McLoughlin cooking fried chicken, only to have someone chime in with a negative comment about their marriage.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” the singer captioned the post.

“It won’t last,” someone wrote in the comments.

Lambert, who announced in February she had married McLoughlin, an NYPD officer, didn’t let the negativity get to her, though.

“Sure won’t!” Lambert responded, as if they were discussing the food McLoughlin was cooking. “I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

Other people rallied to Lambert’s side after reading her comeback.

“Lord have mercy, girl!! Love this response more than anything I’ve read in awhile!” one person wrote.

“2019 best reply goes to you girl??” someone else commented.

“Shame on you ... stop being so judgmental or how about stay off of her page. And leave your nasty comments elsewhere,” another fan wrote to the person who posted the comment to Lambert.