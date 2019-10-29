Need a happy cry today? Well, Miranda Lambert has you covered.

The country star called a girl named Remi, 8, onstage to sing with her after she spotted the young lady at her show last weekend at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Weekend 6. IL, MO, KS. Thanks for the magic. Speaking of magic, this girl Remi stole my ❤️. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you. Thanks for the tears, smiles & for being who you are. You inspired us all. I’ll never forget you. #roadsidebarsandpinkguitars pic.twitter.com/FbefUvE2Yo — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 27, 2019

"Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you," Lambert captioned the video she posted on Twitter. "Thanks for the tears, smiles and for being who you are. You inspired us all. I’ll never forget you."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I need to meet her,” the "Automatic" singer told the crowd at the show while pointing out Remi. "This little girl has stolen my heart all night long and I just want to meet her up close and personal.”

When Remi reached the stage, she told Lambert her name, age and that she's from Kansas City, nearly 200 miles away. The moment had Remi in tears and Lambert asked if she’d like to sing “All Kinds of Kinds” with her.

An emotional Lambert grabbed Remi’s hand while she sang and a close-up shows Remi in tears as she stood watching the singer. Lambert, herself teary-eyed, then held the microphone in front of Remi, who started singing as the crowd went wild.

Remi's mother took to Twitter to reveal just how special the encounter was, sharing a personal story about her daughter's background. Lambert replied with a series of heart emojis.

"Thank you all for boosting Remi’s confidence tonight," her mom wrote. "She was born with nerve damage on the side of her face which makes her have a crooked smile. Thank you for showing her it’s beautiful to be different."

Lambert isn't the only star making country fans say "aww" with a special guest performance.

Last week, Carrie Underwood brought her mom onstage to sing with her at her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later writing on social media that "she crushed it."