share tweet pin email

Actress Minnie Driver opens up to Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and John Cena about “Spinning Man,” a new psychological thriller in which she plays the wife of a college professor at the center of a student’s disappearance. Driver talks about what it was like to play a new type of character and shares a funny story about the moment she found out she’d be in the James Bond classic “Goldeneye.”