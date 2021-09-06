IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here is your complete guide to the best Labor Day sales to shop right now

Minnie Driver reunited with ex Matt Damon after not seeing each other for 20 years

Driver and Damon met on the set of "Good Will Hunting" and had an awkward end to their romance.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ronnie Koenig

Minnie Driver is letting bygones be bygones when it comes to her famously awkward breakup with Matt Damon.

The star appeared on the "Keep It" podcast last week and when asked which people she still kept in touch with from "Good Will Hunting." Driver, now 51, admitted she had recently bumped into Damon, 50, at random, after not speaking for 20 years.

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon appear at the AFI premiere of "Good Will Hunting."Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film," Driver said.

"That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring," she added.

Fans of 1990's pop culture will remember that the pair started dating on the set of 1997's "Good Will Hunting" and that Driver learned she was no longer with her costar when he said on "Oprah" that he didn't have a girlfriend. It was clear that Driver had gotten past the hurt and was able to reflect on their time together in a positive way.

"I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy," she continued. "So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff."

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005 and the couple share four daughters, Alexia Barroso, 22, Isabella Damon, 15, Gia Damon,13 and Stella Damon, 10. Driver never married but has been in a relationship with filmmaker Addison O'Dea since 2019 and has a son Henry, 13, from a prior relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTb0i7Ysi7k/

Most recently, Driver has become the host of her own podcast, "Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver" in which she asks the same seven questions of her trailblazing guests to get interesting conversations started. In fact, Hoda Kotb appeared on Driver's podcast in June and opened up about the moment she found out her dad passed, enduring breast cancer, a divorce and much more.

Related:

Minnie Driver discusses 7 questions she asks guests in her podcast

April 6, 202107:06
Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.