Minnie Driver reunited with ex Matt Damon after not seeing each other for 20 years

Minnie Driver is letting bygones be bygones when it comes to her famously awkward breakup with Matt Damon.

The star appeared on the "Keep It" podcast last week and when asked which people she still kept in touch with from "Good Will Hunting." Driver, now 51, admitted she had recently bumped into Damon, 50, at random, after not speaking for 20 years.

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon appear at the AFI premiere of "Good Will Hunting." Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film," Driver said.

"That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring," she added.

Fans of 1990's pop culture will remember that the pair started dating on the set of 1997's "Good Will Hunting" and that Driver learned she was no longer with her costar when he said on "Oprah" that he didn't have a girlfriend. It was clear that Driver had gotten past the hurt and was able to reflect on their time together in a positive way.

"I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy," she continued. "So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff."

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005 and the couple share four daughters, Alexia Barroso, 22, Isabella Damon, 15, Gia Damon,13 and Stella Damon, 10. Driver never married but has been in a relationship with filmmaker Addison O'Dea since 2019 and has a son Henry, 13, from a prior relationship.

Most recently, Driver has become the host of her own podcast, "Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver" in which she asks the same seven questions of her trailblazing guests to get interesting conversations started. In fact, Hoda Kotb appeared on Driver's podcast in June and opened up about the moment she found out her dad passed, enduring breast cancer, a divorce and much more.

