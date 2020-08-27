A mini 'Modern Family' reunion! See Ed O'Neill surprise Sofia Vergara on 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara received a special call from "Ed in Hawaii" on "America's Got Talent" Wednesday night when the judges video chatted with superfans of the show.

"My husband!! Where are you? I miss you so much!" Vergara said as it was revealed to be Ed O'Neill, who played Vergara's character's husband on the hit sitcom "Modern Family" for 11 seasons.

O'Neill, 74, called in from Hawaii for a mini reunion with his former co-star after having earned three prime-time Emmy Award nominations for playing beleaguered husband Jay Pritchett alongside Vergara, 48, who earned four Emmy nominations of her own for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

This is Vergara's first season as a judge on "AGT," which is now in its 15th season.

"I have to ask you a question," O'Neill said. "How did you manage to get the dream job you've always wanted where you get to sit the entire time and someone else does all the work?"

"I don't know, Ed," she said. "God always is so good to me."

She also shared that she has not had any slips — literally — on the "AGT" set, which apparently wasn't always the case on "Modern Family."

"You guys have never seen her fall?" O'Neill said. "It's like a puppet when somebody cuts the strings. Straight down."

O'Neill then referenced a much more serious fall taken by another "AGT" judge, Simon Cowell, who is recovering after breaking his back in a biking accident at his California home.

"I've been watching the show, I've been enjoying the show," O'Neill said. "I hope Simon's OK."

"Unlike Sofia, when he falls it's a bigger deal," judge Howie Mandel joked.