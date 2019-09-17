"Cheers" fans, it's time to hoist a pint at "The Goldbergs"!

That's because the sitcom is giving a showcase to some of our most beloved stars of the classic NBC show. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt will all make appearances in ABC's 1980s-based comedy.

Norm! Several stars from the classic "Cheers" gang are set to visit "The Goldbergs." From left: Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, George Wendt and John Ratzenberger. ABC

A press release describes the episode, "Food in a Geoffy," this way: "When a job for Geoff Schwartz’s new food delivery service goes awry, it's up to Murray and Geoff to race all over Jenkintown in search of an important cheesesteak. Along the way, a handful of local customers (Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt) are anything but helpful. When the search finally ends, Beverly invites them over; and even though it's the Goldbergs' house, you might mistake it for a bar where everyone knows your name."

Based on a real-life Boston bar and its patrons, "Cheers" ran from 1982-1993 and gave us breakout stars like Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson and "The Good Place's" Ted Danson. One character, Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, even got his own long-running spinoff, "Frasier."

One of the classic iterations of the "Cheers" cast, clockwise from top left: Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman and John Ratzenberger. Alamy

Clearly, ABC has picked up the retro-sitcom bug. In addition to commissioning a reboot of "Roseanne" (which became "The Conners"), the network just won an Emmy for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons.'"

Perlman and Alley also get invited over to the Goldberg house, but will they be asked to serve drinks? ABC

"The Goldberg's" meshing of sitcom favorites is just one of several blended efforts that same week. "Blues Brothers 2000" stars John Goodman and Dan Aykroyd are reuniting on "The Conners," and "Charmed" actresses Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will make an appearance on "Grey's Anatomy."