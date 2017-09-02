'The Mindy Project' just dropped a trailer for season 6, and we're freaking out

share tweet pin email

Woohoo-lu! The sixth and final season of Mindy Kaling's hit show, "The Mindy Project," is all set to start streaming on Hulu September 12.

We just got a trailer, and guys ... to use Mindy's words, it's "like, crazy inspirational."

The show follows Mindy Lahiri, an skilled OB/GYN, "as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending."

According to Kaling's character, she's well on her way: "I've got a great job, I've got a great son, 'Will & Grace' is back ... I'm doing good!" she declares triumphantly in one scene.

(Gotta love that shout out to the upcoming "Will & Grace" reboot. We're with you, Mindy!)

And the gang's all there, including fan favorites Adam Pally, Rhea Perlman, Mark Duplass and Glenn Howerton.

The real-life Kaling, 38, sat down with TODAY's Willie Geist last month, confirming her first pregnancy and sharing some feelings on becoming a mother.

“It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” Kaling said in a preview of her chat with Willie, which will air in full on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On the set today of @MindyProjectHulu with @MindyKaling. Great interview with one of my favorites, coming soon on #SundayTODAY, @NBC. A post shared by Willie Geist (@williegeist) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

But mostly, she's excited to have some new material. “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.

Gotta love Kaling's sense of humor — and gotta clear the calendar for the "Mindy Project" premiere!