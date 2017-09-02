'The Mindy Project' just dropped a trailer for season 6, and we're freaking out

Woohoo-lu! The sixth and final season of Mindy Kaling's hit show, "The Mindy Project," is all set to start streaming on Hulu September 12.
We just got a trailer, and guys ... to use Mindy's words, it's "like, crazy inspirational."
The show follows Mindy Lahiri, an skilled OB/GYN, "as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending."
According to Kaling's character, she's well on her way: "I've got a great job, I've got a great son, 'Will & Grace' is back ... I'm doing good!" she declares triumphantly in one scene.
(Gotta love that shout out to the upcoming "Will & Grace" reboot. We're with you, Mindy!)
And the gang's all there, including fan favorites Adam Pally, Rhea Perlman, Mark Duplass and Glenn Howerton.
'The Mindy Project' returning to Hulu for final season: See a preview!Play Video - 0:31
The real-life Kaling, 38, sat down with TODAY's Willie Geist last month, confirming her first pregnancy and sharing some feelings on becoming a mother.
“It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” Kaling said in a preview of her chat with Willie, which will air in full on Sunday, Sept. 10.
But mostly, she's excited to have some new material. “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.
Gotta love Kaling's sense of humor — and gotta clear the calendar for the "Mindy Project" premiere!