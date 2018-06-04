share tweet pin email

Ellen DeGeneres looks like she's angling to get cast in "Ocean's 9."

On a visit to the "Ellen" show Monday, "Ocean's 8" star Mindy Kaling let it slip that she and several of her co-stars, including Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson, have a group text chain.

This gave the host an idea.

"I want you to text and let them know you're here with me, and see who gets back to you and what they say," she instructed Kaling on Monday's show.

Then Kaling had a brilliant idea: "Can I take a selfie with you and put it on [the chain]?" she asked. "Like at the Oscars."

Evan Agostini / AP The stars of "Ocean's 8," Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 22.

She's referring, of course, to one of the most retweeted selfies ever, DeGeneres' group picture from the 2014 Oscars.

Then they sat back to see who would reply, and it all made about as much sense as you would expect.

Paulson sent emojis; Hathaway thought Kaling was going on Oprah Winfrey's show.















Actually, Kaling did recently visit Winfrey's home with her daughter Katherine, and the 5-month-old had a terrific reaction when they walked inside.

"She was fussy the whole way," she told DeGeneres earlier in the interview. "And we walked into the door and her eyes went wide and she stopped crying. Like, she knew she was in Oprah's house."

But back to those text responses, which just got more amusing and confusing at the same time. Blanchett wrote back, thinking that Kaling and DeGeneres were going to a hotel.

"Tell her yes, we are," said DeGeneres.

On Ellen's show — and on a celebrity text chain — anything is possible!

