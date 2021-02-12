Mindy Kaling destroys troll who said she shouldn't voice Velma in 'Scooby-Doo' prequel

Mindy Kaling had the best clap back to a critic who complained about her voicing the character of Velma Dinkley in HBO Max's upcoming "Scooby Doo" prequel that will entirely focus on her.

After the folks at Discussing Film tweeted the news that Kaling will lead the cast of the new animated series, one cranky critic responded by asking "starring Mindy Kaling?” and then added a GIF of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from "The Office" shouting "No!," according to the Huffington Post.

Mindy Kaling during the "Late Night" Press Conference at the Corinthia Hotel on May 19, 2019 in London, England. WireImage / Getty Images / WireImage

Cool as ever, Kaling, 41, reacted to the now-deleted tweet by informing the troll, "I wrote the episode of 'The Office' this gif is from."

I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from https://t.co/jL2aDOLXHN — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 10, 2021

During an interview this week on NBC's "The Drink with Kate Snow," Kaling opened up about how landing a job on "The Office" at age 24 helped to "save" her after a crushing career blow.

"My career ... has been such a roller coaster," revealed Kaling, who is a single mom to 3-year-old daughter Kit, and 4-month-old son Spencer.

Kaling launched her entertainment career by portraying Hollywood star Ben Affleck in an off-Broadway play called "Matt & Ben," which she co-wrote with her best friend from college, Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon.

"I had just come to New York and the play was a huge success, which was so surprising to so many people. We felt like we were the toast of the town," she shared.

The excitement continued when The WB expressed interest in Kaling and Withers writing a pilot about their lives. The pair came up with a script called "Mindy & Brenda" in hopes that they might also star in the series if it were picked up.

But a rep from the network squashed that dream, telling the duo, "We don't think you guys look camera ready."

"So they let me audition for the role of Mindy, but they didn't cast me or my friend," Kaling added.

While Kaling was devastated by the rejection, an even better career opportunity was on the horizon.

"Then 'The Office' came out, which was almost a celebration of a completely different philosophy, which was that your beauty — I mean, you've seen the show. That show is not about beautiful people," she said. "It's about real people being funny."

After submitting a script to the show's producers, Kaling was hired as both a writer and performer. During her eight years on the beloved Emmy-winning sitcom, she portrayed office chatterbox Kelly Kapoor. She also nabbed countless nominations for acting and writing awards.

"That kind of saved me," said Kaling, looking back. "And not just saved me in terms of my career, but saved me, like, mentally and emotionally."

Kaling, who wrote 24 episodes of "The Office," cites her immigrant parents as the source for her fierce work ethic.

"Even though my interests were comedy, theater and writing, I will say I was very that kind of like type A, born from Asian parents about the way that I was gonna get there," she said. "Even though my interests were like artistic, the way I got there was very methodical, results orientated. I think that's because I had these strivers for parents; immigrants who had to rebuild their lives in the United States."

"It actually helped that I've always had that kind of determination and work ethic that I got from them. I don't think I would be where I was now if I didn't have that."