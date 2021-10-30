Ahead of Halloween this Sunday, Mindy Kaling embraced her love for the holiday on social media and shared five of her costumes, each one inspired by a female comedian or comedic actor.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor posted a carousel of images on Instagram.

“So I live for Halloween costumes,” she wrote in the caption. “This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???”

Kaling hit the nail on the head with her costumes, including an homage to her friend and “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star Reese Witherspoon. In the last photo of the post, the actor donned an entirely pink ensemble, including a coordinating blazer and pencil skirt with a baby pink top underneath. She even had the perfect accessories to nail Elle Woods’ stylish Harvard arrival outfit, including a hot-pink handbag, tinted sunglasses, and of course, a dog at her side as her Bruiser Woods.

In her first look, Kaling sported a gold metallic jacquard suit and a decorative bow-tie to emulate comedian and television host Amber Ruffin.

Her second outfit included a pair of statement glasses and a yellow ruched mid-length dress. Posing barefoot, she perfectly captured comedian Ali Wong's look from her Netflix stand-up special, “Hard Knock Wife.”

Her third costume took on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character on the HBO comedy, “Veep,” using a short blunt wig, a simple string of pearls, and a red power suit to copy Selina Meyer. Kaling also dressed up as “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae, posing in a statement printed blazer with a pair of jeans and green strappy sandals.

The “Never Have I Ever” co-creator received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans as well as some of her muses in the comment section of the post.

Witherspoon herself took a stab at guessing Kaling’s inspiration, writing, “Amber / Ali / Issa / JLD / MEEEEEEEEEEE ?! ?! 😍.”

Kaling responded to the “Legally Blonde” star’s comment, replying, “👏🏾there’s a reason you were valedictorian of Harvard law!!!”

“You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee! 💜,” Ruffin wrote in the comments, to which Kaling replied, “you are so chic, it was so fun.”

Wong responded passionately, writing, “WHAAAAAA???!!!! 😭😭😭👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥.”

Kaling replied to the comedian’s comment, adding, “I may wear this to the show too 😂”

“I don’t think you understand! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Rae wrote. Kaling replied with a behind the scenes fact about shooting her look, writing, “your real blazer was 🔥 but also 💰so we used this one hahahahaha.”

The actor and mother-of-two seemed to follow a similar theme this year as her costume in 2020. For Halloween last year, Kaling dressed up as the main character from her Netflix hit “Never Have I Ever,” high-schooler Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Kaling showed off her costume on Instagram, wearing an outfit similar to Devi’s wardrobe. She sported an orange tank-top styled over a white tee with a pair of coordinating printed bottoms, all made complete with a backpack.

“What’s a’poppin?!” she captioned the post. “Do you like my Halloween costume?”

In 2018, Kaling dressed up alongside her three-year-old daughter (then 10 months), Katherine, in some not-so-coordinating costumes. In a photo shared on Instagram, the actor wore a head to toe mustard bottle costume while her daughter was dressed as a lion.

“Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion ❤️🦁🎃,” Kaling wrote.

