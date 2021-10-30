IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mindy Kaling dresses up as Elle Woods, Ali Wong, Issa Rae, and more for Halloween

Kaling's theme this year was "female comedy legends" and she nailed it!
By Francesca Gariano

Ahead of Halloween this Sunday, Mindy Kaling embraced her love for the holiday on social media and shared five of her costumes, each one inspired by a female comedian or comedic actor.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actor posted a carousel of images on Instagram.

“So I live for Halloween costumes,” she wrote in the caption. “This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???”

Kaling hit the nail on the head with her costumes, including an homage to her friend and “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star Reese Witherspoon. In the last photo of the post, the actor donned an entirely pink ensemble, including a coordinating blazer and pencil skirt with a baby pink top underneath. She even had the perfect accessories to nail Elle Woods’ stylish Harvard arrival outfit, including a hot-pink handbag, tinted sunglasses, and of course, a dog at her side as her Bruiser Woods.

In her first look, Kaling sported a gold metallic jacquard suit and a decorative bow-tie to emulate comedian and television host Amber Ruffin.

Her second outfit included a pair of statement glasses and a yellow ruched mid-length dress. Posing barefoot, she perfectly captured comedian Ali Wong's look from her Netflix stand-up special, “Hard Knock Wife.”

Her third costume took on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character on the HBO comedy, “Veep,” using a short blunt wig, a simple string of pearls, and a red power suit to copy Selina Meyer. Kaling also dressed up as “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae, posing in a statement printed blazer with a pair of jeans and green strappy sandals.

The “Never Have I Ever” co-creator received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans as well as some of her muses in the comment section of the post.

Witherspoon herself took a stab at guessing Kaling’s inspiration, writing, “Amber / Ali / Issa / JLD / MEEEEEEEEEEE ?! ?! 😍.”

Kaling responded to the “Legally Blonde” star’s comment, replying, “👏🏾there’s a reason you were valedictorian of Harvard law!!!”

“You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee! 💜,” Ruffin wrote in the comments, to which Kaling replied, “you are so chic, it was so fun.”

Wong responded passionately, writing, “WHAAAAAA???!!!! 😭😭😭👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥.”

Kaling replied to the comedian’s comment, adding, “I may wear this to the show too 😂”

“I don’t think you understand! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Rae wrote. Kaling replied with a behind the scenes fact about shooting her look, writing, “your real blazer was 🔥 but also 💰so we used this one hahahahaha.”

The actor and mother-of-two seemed to follow a similar theme this year as her costume in 2020. For Halloween last year, Kaling dressed up as the main character from her Netflix hit “Never Have I Ever,” high-schooler Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Kaling showed off her costume on Instagram, wearing an outfit similar to Devi’s wardrobe. She sported an orange tank-top styled over a white tee with a pair of coordinating printed bottoms, all made complete with a backpack.

“What’s a’poppin?!” she captioned the post. “Do you like my Halloween costume?”

In 2018, Kaling dressed up alongside her three-year-old daughter (then 10 months), Katherine, in some not-so-coordinating costumes. In a photo shared on Instagram, the actor wore a head to toe mustard bottle costume while her daughter was dressed as a lion.

“Happy Halloween from this bottle of mustard and her little lion ❤️🦁🎃,” Kaling wrote.

