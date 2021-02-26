'Minari' explores family, food, dreams against backdrop of the American heartland

True to its title, food plays a key part in "Minari" as the family's main storyline unfolds. It's literally their lifeline, as Jacob clings to his fledgling crops, and the bridge between Korean and American cultures when David introduces his grandmother to Mountain Dew soda. It's also a source of comfort and healing, seen when Soonja surprises Monica with chili powder and anchovies from Korea when she first arrives at the house and when Jacob returns with David to the minari plants at the end of the movie.

As Soonja exclaims, “Minari is truly the best. It grows anywhere, like weeds. So anyone can pick and eat it. Rich or poor, anyone can enjoy it and be healthy. Minari can be put in kimchi, put in stew, put in soup. It can be medicine if you are sick. Minari is wonderful, wonderful!”

Like the thriving minari the movie is named after, the Yi family ends up putting down strong roots in a place many long gave up on. Even though "Minari" explores a couple and family on the verge of breaking up and accelerates to a heartbreaking climax, it is, in the end, a story of hope above all.