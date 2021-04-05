Next up, an Oscar?

“Minari” actor Yuh-Jung Youn teared up as she accepted a SAG Award for best female actor in a supporting role.

"I don't know how to describe my feelings. I'm being recognized by Westerners,” Youn, 73, said in her emotional virtual acceptance speech. “I'm just very, very honored, especially [that my] actor fellows chose me as a supporting actress.”

Youn (far right), seen here in a "Minari" cast photo, plays Soonja in the Oscar-nominated film. Emily Assiran / Getty Images

Youn has been a celebrated actor in South Korea for decades, and she became known in the U.S. for her role as the grandmother in 2020’s “Minari,” which follows a Korean immigrant family building a new life for themselves in Arkansas.

She looked stunned when she was named as the winner, beating out nominees including Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”) and Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).

Her fellow nominees seemed genuinely thrilled for her win, and they beamed and gave her thumbs up throughout her acceptance speech.

"I'm just very, very honored, especially [that my] actor fellows chose me as the supporting actress … I’m very pleased and happy,” Youn continued in her emotional address. “Thank you so much, thank you Olivia and Glenn Close, Maria and everybody. Thank you.”

Youn is having a busy awards season. She recently made history when she was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress, becoming the first Korean female actor to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

Before scoring her Oscar nomination, she told the Associated Press last month that receiving such an honor “would be something I can’t and won’t imagine."

“For me, an award means getting next work,” she said.

She also reacted to being called the “Meryl Streep of South Korea.”

“I am just a Korean actress in Korea,” she said. “My name is Yuh-Jung Youn. So I like to be myself.”