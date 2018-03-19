share tweet pin email

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t just working on their baseball skills at spring training — they’re working on their acting skills, too.

The team celebrated the 25th anniversary of the classic baseball movie “The Sandlot” by re-creating one of the film’s most memorable moments and posting the video on social media over the weekend.

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

Catcher Stephen Vogt plays the role of Hamilton “Ham” Porter. While his delivery and facial expressions could probably use some work, his swing is a whole lot better than what we saw in the real "Sandlot." (Sorry, Patrick Renna, but it’s true.)

Could a post-baseball career in Hollywood be in Vogt’s future? Hey, if Kobe Bryant can win an Oscar….

Had a blast filming this with the boys!! Gonna be a great 2018. https://t.co/DqnkbylJVL — Stephen Vogt (@SVogt1229) March 19, 2018

It seems that re-creating “The Sandlot” is becoming something of a spring-training tradition around Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees gave it a shot a few years ago.

Which team will step up to the plate and take on “The Sandlot” next?

