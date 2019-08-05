He may be a superdad on “This Is Us,” but Milo Ventimiglia won’t be a superhero on the big screen.

Ventimiglia told the Variety and iHeart movie podcast “The Big Ticket” that Warner Bros. rejected him for the title role in the upcoming Batman movie because he’s too old.

“Do I see myself in a cape and a cowl?” Ventimiglia wondered aloud. “Warner Brothers didn’t.”

Milo Ventimiglia, 42, was considered too old to play Batman. The role wound up going to Robert Pattinson, 33. WireImage

When asked to elaborate, Ventimiglia, 42, didn’t mince words.

“They were looking for a new Batman and they said, ‘Ventimiglia, you’re too old.’”

The actor, who's up for an Emmy for his work on "This Is Us," confirmed the incident happened “a few months ago” and managed to take the feedback in stride.

“It’s OK. It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “By the way, I’m kind of busy. So, it's OK, I’m kind of busy. It’s OK.”

TODAY has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update this story if the studio responds.

The role in "The Batman," due in theaters in 2021, ultimately went to Robert Pattinson, who’s nine years younger than Ventimiglia. Ventimiglia isn’t dwelling on the fact that he lost the part, though.

“The superhero world? Maybe I’m just playing real-life superheroes for right now,” he said.

Ventimiglia surely thinks he'd make a solid Batman, but he won't lose sleep over it.

"I think I'd be a better Bruce Wayne, but that's OK," he told "Entertainment Tonight."

Despite the fact he lost out on the high-profile part, Ventimiglia is looking forward to seeing what Pattinson does with the role.

"Listen, I'm a fan of Batman in general and I know that they were looking for an actor that they can mature with as well," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "Robert Pattinson is a great actor. Very excited. I'm very excited to see those movies."

Ventimiglia certainly has a lot on his plate at the moment. Earlier this year, "This Is Us" was renewed for three more seasons. He also has a blossoming movie career. Last year, he appeared in "Creed II" and teamed up with Jennifer Lopez in the holiday comedy "Second Act." His new film, "The Art of Racing in the Rain," opens in theaters on Friday.