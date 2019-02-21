Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 21, 2019, 5:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Before he was Jack, Milo Ventimiglia was … Party Guest No. 1?

The “This Is Us” heartthrob, 41, hopped in his time machine during an appearance Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when he shared memories of his guest stint on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which just so happened to be his first paid job on TV.

He recounted his small screen triumph and set the scene where he played, yes, Party Guest No. 1 in a 1995 episode of the beloved Will Smith sitcom.

“I walk down the stairs and say, ‘Relax, Ash,’ he said. "She says, ‘No one’s allowed upstairs.’ And I say, ‘Relax, Ash. We’ll just take a little tour. Ha, ha, ha.’ And then I walk off. With a girl on my arm.”

Sounds like the kind of delinquent behavior that would make steam come out of Uncle Phil’s ears.

“You still remember the line?” Ellen asked.

“Oh, I remember. Yeah, yeah. The whole experience,” he responded.

Ellen then asked Ventimiglia if he’d be up for singing the show's theme song.

"If you'd like me to, I will," he replied, as the delighted audience applauded.

Ventimiglia then belted out the first few lines of the iconic tune, proving once and for all that, like Jack, there's nothing he can't do.