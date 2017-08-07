Milo Ventimiglia: My 'This Is Us' character sets the bar too high for real men

share tweet pin email

Milo Ventimiglia knows Jack Pearson, his "This Is Us" character, is pretty much the perfect husband and dad, but he's the first to admit playing someone so swoon-worthy has its drawbacks.

The actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that the sexy and sensitive Pearson family patriarch sets the bar too high for real guys — including himself.

NBC

When asked whether Jack helps or hurts him in real life, Ventimiglia, 40, answered candidly, "Totally hurts."

The actor continued, "Totally hurts because people are like, ‘Man, I wish my husband were more like Jack.’ ‘Man, I wish my boyfriend would do the things that Jack would do.'"

The first-time Emmy nominee worries that too-good-to-be-true Jack may make some viewers pine for a fantasy guy — and stop fully appreciating the men they already know and love.

"I’m like, Jack’s not real. The dude standing in front of you is real and he’s probably sitting down watching the show with you, so therefore, give your dude some love," he said.

NBC

Besides, Jack isn't completely perfect — remember the terrible argument he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) got into at the end of Season 1, the one that led to the couple's shocking separation?

Ventimiglia said both he and Moore are hoping to play cheerier scenes between the Pearsons, who are on "the road to repair" in Season 2.

"Mandy and I, we just want those happy moments because they’re fun to play," he said. "When it’s heavy, you’re like, ‘I really want to have a light moment.’"

Fans agree — and knowing Jack will likely meet his end next season makes us yearn even more to see the couple happy once again.

"This Is Us" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.