Milo Ventimiglia to guest star on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4

Milo Ventimiglia is set to guest star on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season four, Variety has confirmed.

Details on the character Ventimiglia will be playing are being kept under wraps. The role reunites him with "Maisel" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, with whom Ventimiglia previously worked on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls." Ventimiglia will also be the second "This Is Us" star to join the series alongside Sterling K. Brown, who joined the Amazon show in season three.

In addition to his roles on "This Is Us" and "Gilmore Girls," Ventimiglia is known for starring in shows like "Heroes" and in films like "Rocky Balboa," "The Art of Racing in the Rain," and "Kiss of the Damned."

He is repped by Verve, Management 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Ventimiglia is the latest guest star to be announced for the upcoming season of the hit series. Variety exclusively reported in March that John Waters had also joined the show in an undisclosed guest role.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was created by Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan stars as the titular Mrs. Maisel, with the show also starring Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

To date, the series has won 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. Borstein has twice won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy, while Brosnahan, Lynch, Shalhoub, and guest star Luke Kirby have also picked up statuettes for the series.