Milo Ventimiglia admits he fell in a swimming pool after the Golden Globes

You know, it's not a party until someone takes a fully-clothed dip in the pool, which means that HBO's Golden Globes after-party has been officially certified as awesome.

Getty Images Milo Ventimiglia of "This Is Us" at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Why? Because as we learned on Instagram Sunday evening, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia made an unexpected splash in the Beverly Hilton hotel pool while at HBO's Golden Globes after-party!

Ventimiglia made a short video after he got home from the show, still looking a little damp. A photo taken by an NPR reporter had already shown up on Twitter, indicating that a slip and fall had occurred.

At HBOâs Golden Globes party. Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot... pic.twitter.com/biQAIM7xFO — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 8, 2018

But then the actor confirmed everything in his short video, where he waved a "This Is Us" script, congratulated winner Sterling K. Brown and noted, "I'm back home, I'm studying for tomorrow."

Then he added, "And yes, I fell in the pool."

Party on, dude. Party on.

