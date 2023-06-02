Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate their engagement in new pics

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi look more in love than ever in new photos taken at an event where the couple celebrated their engagement.

The “Stranger Things” star, 19, and her fiancé, 21, who’s the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, are seen cozying up to each other in a series of pics that makeup artist Buster Knight posted June 1 on Instagram.

Brown donned a lacy white two-piece ensemble and wore her long brown hair parted in the middle. She completed the look with "Soft natural Glowy" makeup courtesy of Knight. Her groom-to-be wore an eye-catching green suit and white dress shirt.

"Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement. You two are so perfectly matched!!" Knight gushed in his caption.

Pete Burkill, Brown's hairstylist for the event, also posted snaps of the couple. In one shot, the pair are seen gazing into one another's eyes. In another, they stand in front of white balloons and a sign announcing "Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi."

“Congrats to this beautiful couple!” Burkill wrote.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement on April 11. Brown posted a black-and-white pic of the couple on Instagram that showed her smiling as Bongiovi stood behind her with his arms around her. A diamond engagement ring was visible on Brown's left hand.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the shot.

Bongiovi shared his own post to celebrate the couple's milestone. “Forever,” he captioned a pair of pictures of him and Brown, adding a white heart emoji.

Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official in November 2021 when Brown shared a blurry photo of the pair embracing on the London Eye.

Bongiovi shared an Instagram pic of him and Brown the same day that showed them sitting at an outdoor table drinking tea.

In January of this year, Brown indicated how serious the pair's relationship had become when she called Bongiovi her "partner for life" on Instagram.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” the actor wrote alongside photos of the couple.

She added, “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. let’s do it again but better!”