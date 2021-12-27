IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates Christmas with Bon Jovi’s son — see the pic

It was a very cozy Christmas for the "Stranger Things" star.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo of her with Jake Bongiovi to celebrate the holidays.Charley Gallay / Getty Images
By Kait Hanson

Millie Bobby Brown wasn't spending Christmas alone this year.

The "Stranger Things" star recently posted a photo to Instagram cozying up to rock star Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, in front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

"Happy holidays," the 17-year-old captioned the snap alongside a heart emoji.

This isn't the first time the duo, who have not confirmed their relationship, have sparked rumors they are dating.

Earlier this month, Bongiovi shared a snap of the couple masking up in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

"Happy holidays!" he captioned the photo.

In November, Brown posted a blurry photo of the pair on the London Eye, an observation wheel located on the South Bank of the River Thames in England.

Brown used emoji to caption the photo, which shows the two in an intimate embrace and Bongiovi appearing to kiss the actor's cheek.

On the same day, Bongiovi shared a photo of the couple sitting at an outdoor table drinking tea.

“We’re starting a band,” he wrote. “Send name ideas.”

Brown, who has been acting since age 9, has been open about the “pain and insecurity” that come along with growing up in the spotlight.

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” Brown wrote last year in an Instagram post marking her 16th birthday that included a video featuring headlines about her. “There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

But she added that “not ever will I be defeated. (I’ll) continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.