Millie Bobby Brown knows what she wants her next big acting role to be.

During a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Brown, 18, drove around New York City with Barrymore, 47, and said that she dreams of playing Britney Spears in a biopic one day.

Millie Bobby Brown (left) said she could relate to Britney Spears and "growing up in the public eye." Getty Images

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. (It) would be Britney Spears," Brown said. "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," Brown told Barrymore. "I see the scramble for words (in interviews) and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Brown, who is best known for playing Eleven in "Stranger Things," recently attended the New York City premiere of her new film, “Enola Holmes 2."

In the film, she plays Sherlock Holmes' little sister and they team up to solve a mystery together.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." Alex Bailey / Netflix

While speaking to TODAY on the red carpet, Brown explained why she wanted to play Enola.

"I just feel like it was a really broad message, something that needed to be told for young girls out there. And it was really important that I felt like I could tell her story in the most authentic way," she said.

As for how she relates to her character, Brown said that she's also a "very outspoken" person and she "definitely" uses humor as a deflection.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater in New York on Oct. 27. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

But after filming "Enola Holmes 2," Brown said that she may have a problem returning to the "Stranger Things" set since she constantly breaks the fourth wall and addresses the audience directly in the movie.

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of ‘Stranger Things,’ and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” she said during a Q&A that took place after the NYC screening. “And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”