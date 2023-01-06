Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi her ‘partner for life’ in grateful post

With the release of "Stranger Things" Season Four and "Enola Holmes 2," star Millie Bobby Brown had quite a 2022. And the actor, who turns 19 in February, is well aware of the wonderful things in her life — perhaps most specifically her main squeeze, Jake Bongiovi.

She summed it all up in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 1 with a series of pictures including a photo booth strip of herself with Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

In the first picture, the pair are grinning, then smooching. She wrote in the caption, "Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. let’s do it again but better!"

A quick scroll through the carousel features an array of shots of herself, her dogs and more. Considering she's on two very popular TV and film series, Brown seems to be living the very normal life of a young adult!

Or, at least one that occasionally has to walk the red carpet to promote her projects.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in New York in October. Monica Schipper / Netflix

Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official in November 2021 with a photo of an embrace while riding the London Eye. For her 18th birthday they both went blond in Barbie and Ken costumes, then debuted on the red carpet together at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022. There's even a photo from May with the couple and "Stranger Things" co-star Finn Wolfhard posing on set.