Miley shares sweet throwback pic of parents Billy Ray, Tish for anniversary

One of Nashville’s favorite couples just celebrated an anniversary!
Miley Cyrus took to Instagram today to wish her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus a happy anniversary. The 25-year-old pop star shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair.
Billy Ray, a country music star, and wife Tish, who has a home design show with her daughter on Bravo, celebrated 24 years of marriage on Thursday. But it hasn’t always been easy: The couple has publicly announced their divorce twice, but called it off both times.
In addition to Miley, the famous lovebirds also have four other children: Noah, Trace, Brandi and Braison.
The couple shared their own messages on social media.
“24 years today … happy anniversary @billyraycyrus,” Tish wrote on Instagram.
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about 'The Voice' and his infamous mulletPlay Video - 1:05
Billy Ray posted a more recent photo of the couple and wrote, “Celebratin’ 24 years of marriage with my love @tishcyrus.”
We wish them many more!