Miley Cyrus wishes 'fairy godmother' Dolly Parton a happy birthday

On Friday, Dolly Parton celebrated her 72nd birthday, and goddaughter Miley Cyrus was first in line to wish her a happy one.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful fairy godmother on the planet!" Cyrus, 25, wrote in an Instagram post alongside a colorful photo of the pair.

The singer and actress has previously spoken about her admiration for Parton, telling Cosmopolitan that what she admired most about the country star — aside from her wardrobe — is "the way she treats people with love and respect."

"(It's) always a reminder to me and my family of what is important," Cyrus added. "Never let success change your heart."

The admiration is certainly mutual. In a 2012 interview with country music publication The Boot, Parton called Cyrus "a little Elvis" and a "fantastic singer and songwriter."

Parton and Cyrus have shared some great moments over the years. Parton guest-starred on "Hannah Montana," the Disney show which launched Cyrus' career more than a decade ago, and the pair sang Parton's classic hit "Jolene" in a powerful performance on "The Voice" in 2016.

Other celebrities honored Parton's birthday by sharing similar sentiments on social media.

Few people in this world have touched my heart like Dolly. She has been my inspiration all my life. A beautiful spirit. Help me wish @DollyParton Happy Birthday! In honor of this Southern gal, 100% of todayâs profits at @draperjames will go to Dollyâs charity, @dollyslibrary! pic.twitter.com/5wdzBUhe8t — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 19, 2018

"Few people in this world have touched my heart like Dolly," wrote actress and producer Reese Witherspoon on Twitter. "She has been my inspiration all my life. A beautiful spirit."

Witherspoon even promised to donate the day's sales of her clothing line, Draper James, to Parton's charity, an international children's book gifting program.

Beautiful, talented, confident, amazing, generous...BIRTHDAY GIRL!!! Love you @DollyParton !!! You inspire everyone who is blessed enough to be around you! I hope you have an amazing birthday! Hope to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/DZq3UbWEKO — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 20, 2018

"Beautiful, talented, confident, amazing, generous ... BIRTHDAY GIRL!!!" country singer Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter. "Love you @DollyParton !!! You inspire everyone who is blessed enough to be around you! I hope you have an amazing birthday! Hope to see you soon!"

It's heartening to see the impact Parton has made on those around her, and even better to see good things coming back her way. Happy birthday, Dolly!