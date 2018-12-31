Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Home is where the heart is for the Cyrus family.

When it came down to deciding where to tie the knot with longtime love Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus may have borrowed the idea her parents used 25 years ago: the living room.

A sweet throwback photo posted on Saturday by Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, for her 25th wedding anniversary with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus shows the apple didn't fall far from the tree when it came to choosing a folksy setting to say "I do."

The photo shows Tish with Billy Ray in his mulleted, sleeveless-shirted "Achy Breaky Heart" heyday in the no-frills setting of their Tennessee home on their wedding day.

"25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said 'I Do','' she wrote. "I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey..... if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing."

Miley hasn't confirmed all the details of her secret wedding ceremony to Hemsworth earlier this month, but a beautiful photo she posted of the happy couple on their wedding day shows them in what appears to be her Nashville home.

While Miley and Hemsworth's pictures look professionally shot in lush black-and-white while Billy Ray and Tish had more of a low-tech approach 25 years ago, they both wanted to stay at home for their special day.

Tish and Billy Ray also shared some of their own shots of their daughter's big day after the secret was out.

Miley wore a soft-white, off-the-shoulder silk gown, while Tish and Billy Ray went with all black for the wedding-day snaps.

They all showed that real love starts at home!