Miley Cyrus certainly had an interesting start to the new year!

On Friday night during her live NBC special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami, Florida, the singer had a small on-stage blunder when her top broke mid-performance.

Just before midnight, Cyrus, who had multiple outfit changes throughout the night, emerged from backstage donning a micro metallic skirt and a coordinating slinky crop top to ring in the new year with her co-host, Pete Davidson, and the night’s performers, including Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

Seconds after the clock hit midnight, Cyrus jumped into a medley of her own music for the audience, starting with “Midnight Sky” followed by “We Can’t Stop” and her hit “Party in the U.S.A.” While she made it through the first two songs with no issue, during the very first line of her 2009-hit, the straps on Cyrus’ top gave and broke on the singer.

Cyrus, being the pro she is, caught the top before it slipped off entirely and kept a hand across her chest. Seconds later — and while still singing the song — she turned her back to to the audience and discarded the remnants of the top before walking backstage.

The 29-year-old was only off-stage for a few seconds while her band and back-up singers handled it from there. By the end of the chorus, Cyrus re-emerged from backstage without missing a beat, donning an oversized red blazer that she had worn earlier in the night with another ensemble.

24kGoldn and Miley Cyrus perform on Friday, Dec. 31. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cyrus made light of the situation during a lyric change of the second verse after her wardrobe malfunction, singing, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s definitely looking at me now."

“I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve worn on stage,” she added, poking fun at some of her past wardrobe choices during performances.

Viewers of the show seemed to be impressed with how she handled the whole situation.

"What I saw here was an artist who actually sings their songs and doesn’t lip sync," one person wrote. "Refreshing. She’s a real talent."

Another added, "Miley began 2022 with the smoothest wardrobe malfunction recovery ever."

One fan tweeted, "Watching it live was WILD those backup singers killed!!!

After Saweetie joined her on stage for a performance of her song “Best Friend,” the rapper commended Cyrus for her quick change, saying, “Miley still looks good, OK! I know that’s right."

Davidson had his co-host’s back after the near-miss on live television. While introducing rapper 24kGoldn, the “Saturday Night Live” star addressed Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction, announcing, “I heard we may have had a little boob slip, so in solidarity…” before lifting up the bottom of his own shirt to reveal his chest.

To kick off the show, Cyrus and Davidson hit the stage for their own twist on Will Smith's song "Miami," before talking to the crowd about the night's events. Cyrus addressed that due to the surge of COVID-19 cases and spread of the omicron variant, the night's events weren't what she originally had planned.

“Now, this isn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve party we all thought that we were going to have, or even the one that we were planning on last week, or just a few hours ago," she said. "But we’re just trying to think positive, or negative, whichever one means you can still taste and smell. So we’re doing this safely, we’re doing it as safely as possible. Everyone is vaxxed, tested.”

Cyrus ended the night with a performance of an unreleased song called “You,” crooning the words of the sentimental song in a stunning semi-sheer red gown with dramatic feathered sleeves. At the end of the song, the singer made a speech to end the night as an ode to the new year.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” she said. “And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us.”

Cyrus continued with some words of wisdom for the audience, adding, “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity.”

“I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022,” she concluded her touching message for the new year. “Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I ever needed to have the ultimate party.”