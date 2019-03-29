Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 2:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Miley Cyrus fans might want to check their calendars right after they check out the star's new 'do.

That's because the 26-year-old just got a "Hannah Montana" makeover that will leave them wondering if it's really 2019 or 2009.

Days after Cyrus marked the 13th anniversary of the Disney Channel series that made her a household name, she took the throwback party to a whole new level.

On Thursday, Cyrus swapped out her usual look for something just as familiar.

In "Hannah Montana," which aired from 2006 to 2011, Cyrus played a teen who led a secret double life: brunette student Miley Stewart by day, bewigged blond singer Hannah Montana by night.

"You know, guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I'll just be Hannah forever!" she said in a video that showcased her transformation.

The pics the star shared on social media prove what a faithful flashback this really is.

The long blond locks and blunt bangs she's rocking now are a spot-on re-creation of her old look — only this time she doesn't need a wig to pull it off.

In fact, in a post to her Instagram Stories, Cyrus insisted she didn't even turn to extensions. This Hannah is all her.

If the hair wasn't enough of a throwback for her faithful fans, Cyrus even shared videos in which she threw on a denim jacket, chewed some gum and sang along to the "Hannah Montana" theme song.

There's no telling how long this new-old look will last for the actress-singer-songwriter, so enjoy Hannah while she's here!