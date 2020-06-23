Miley Cyrus says learning about family's 'mental health challenges' helped her get sober

Miley Cyrus says she hasn't had any drugs or alcohol for the past six months thanks to what she has learned by exploring her family's past during therapy.

The 27-year-old singer spoke about her sobriety in the wake of vocal cord surgery on Tuesday's episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.”

Miley Cyrus says learning more about her parents' childhood struggles has helped her with her sobriety. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,'' she said. "At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable."

She also spoke about hardships her father and fellow singer Billy Ray Cyrus endured in his own life as far as his parents divorcing when he was 3 years old.

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges," she said. "So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Cyrus also opened up about the challenges of maintaining a sober lifestyle.

"It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun,''' she said. "It’s like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

The pop star's lifestyle change came after she said she underwent vocal cord surgery.

"My doctor looked at my vocal cords, and he said, 'No one shy ever has to get this surgery. This is from overuse of the vocal cords,''' she said. "It’s no surprise that I would have this. I’ve been touring since I was 12 years old, but it’s not even the touring that’s the hard part. It’s you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously I just talk a s--- ton."

Cyrus has been putting that voice to work on "Bright Minded," the talk show she has started on Instagram Live during the pandemic, where she's interviewed guests like Kerry Washington and Demi Lovato.

She also honored the Class of 2020 by singing a moving rendition of her throwback hit "The Climb" during Facebook and Instagram's star-studded virtual graduation celebration last month.

"As I was thinking about you, the Class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you,'' she said during the event. "It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing."