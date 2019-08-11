One day after news broke of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to post an empowering message to her fans and followers.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote to her 97 million followers. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

The caption was paired with two photographs of the 26-year-old musician, taken while vacationing in Italy.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married eight months. Evan Agostini / AP

"The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed," she continued. "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true."

Cyrus concluded with: "I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ....'

On Saturday, news broke that after less than a year of marriage, Cyrus and Hemsworth had separated. They were married for eight months.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the singer's rep told TODAY in a statement.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”