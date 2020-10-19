Miley Cyrus just covered a classic rock song for a great cause.

Over the weekend, the singer took part in Save Our Stages Fest, a three-day virtual benefit festival in support of independent music venues hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

During her 12-minute set at the historic Los Angeles rock club Whisky a Go Go, the 27-year-old performed three songs and wowed fans with her cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie." The '90s track was written in memory of two young victims of the 1993 bombing in Warrington, England, and has remained a hit ever since.

Dressed in a black bodysuit, fur coat, knee-high boots and fishnets, Cyrus passionately belted out the song's lyrics and bobbed her head back and forth to the music.

When she posted the performance to Instagram, friends and fellow celebrities — including singer Jessie J, "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart — showered her with praise.

As part of her set, Cyrus also performed a cover of The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" and sang her new single, "Midnight Sky."

Cyrus was in good company during the three-day festival, which featured other top performers like Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Macklemore, Foo Fighters and Kelsea Ballerini.

The event helped raise funds for the National Independent Venue Association's Emergency Relief Fund, which is supporting venues and promoters that had to close early on during the pandemic and will be the last to fully reopen.

Last month, Cyrus performed another rock cover when she sang Blondie's "Heart of Glass" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Monday morning on TODAY, Carson Daly said he's excited to see Cyrus stretching her musical talent and exploring different genres.

"Miley's been embracing her rock side lately, and it's working," he said.