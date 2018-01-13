Miley Cyrus shares sweet pics with Liam Hemsworth on his birthday

share tweet pin email

Miley Cyrus rang in another year of crazy, beautiful love with fiancé Liam Hemsworth as they celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday.

The "Malibu" singer took to Instagram Friday night to share a sweet note for her longtime lover.

“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet!” Miley captioned the post, which shows a homemade photo collage.

After calling off their engagement in 2013, reconciling in 2016 and holding steady now in the new year, the pair are happier than ever.

The celebrity duo are spending Hemsworth’s special day in his native Queensland, Australia, with his family.

The birthday boy shared his own Instagram photo to thank fans for their thoughtful birthday wishes.

“Perfect birthday ... minus my dads hairy fingers diggin in my pizza. Thanks for the bday wishes everyone,” Hemsworth captioned his photo of a messy but delicious birthday pizza.

Despite the absence of any clear marriage plans, the engaged couple happily sport their “promise rings.”

According to an interview with the Daily Mail this past September, Miley doesn’t think too much about the future and feels grateful for her present bliss.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she said of her love for Hemsworth. “I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

For now, the pair are content to celebrate his big day with pizza, smiles and selfies.