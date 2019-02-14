Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 10:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Miley Cyrus is ringing in her first Valentine's Day as a wife with new hubby Liam Hemsworth by sharing sweet moments from the couple's wedding with fans.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old "Malibu" singer shared several romantic snaps from the newlyweds' secret wedding in December, including a gorgeous black-and-white photo that finds the 6-foot-3-inch Hemsworth bending down to embrace his new bride.

"Thank you for always bending down to hug me," Cyrus sweetly told the "Hunger Games" star in her caption. "I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!"

The adorable photos find the longtime loves beaming with joy on their big day, which came after nearly a decade of on-and-off dating.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and loved ones during an intimate ceremony at Cyrus' Nashville home.

In one photo, the lovebirds are seen cuddling together as they share a laugh on a sofa. "My Valentine every single day," the singer captioned it.

Cyrus also shared a few solo shots of herself to show off her silky, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.

The couple met on the set of their 2010 movie "The Last Song" and dated for several years before Hemsworth, 29, popped the question in 2012.

Though they called off the engagement a year later —and went their separate ways for a time — the pair were back in each other's arms again in 2015.

And, now the married duo are looking happier than ever!

Happy Valentine's Day, Miley and Liam!