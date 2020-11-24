Miley Cyrus says she's 2 weeks sober after she 'fell off' during pandemic

Miley Cyrus has opened up in a new interview about being two weeks sober after "falling off" in the midst of the pandemic.

The 28-year-old singer spoke about her journey in a conversation with the radio personality Zane Lowe on Apple Music pegged to Friday's release of her next studio album, "Plastic Hearts."

"I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off," she said. "I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time."

Miley Cyrus opened up about sobriety and other topics with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. Zane Lowe on Apple Music

"I'm not a moderation person," she added. "I don't think that everyone has to be f---ing sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go pass that level."

The star said that she is focused on understanding what led to her relapse.

"One of the things I've used is, don't get furious, get curious," she said. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"

Cyrus shared publicly in June that she hadn't used any drugs or alcohol in the six months prior after exploring through therapy her family's history of "addiction and mental health challenges."

"So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great,” she said during an episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket."

"It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun,''' she added. "It’s like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

In her Apple Music interview, Cyrus also talked about how she was particularly aware of her desire to stay sober when she was 27 because of the so-called "27 club" — artists including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse who all died at age 27.

"Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself," said Cyrus, who turned 28 Monday. "That actually really made me want to get sober ... because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."

The performer added that she is "very disciplined" when it comes to moving "in and out of sobriety."

"It's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f---ing do it anymore, I don't," she said. "The day that I do, I do."