Miley Cyrus says she 'never cared' about motherhood or marriage

Miley Cyrus says that marriage and motherhood have never been in her plans.

"I never really cared that much," Cyrus, 27, revealed during a chat Friday morning on SiriusXM Hits 1's "The Morning Mash Up."

"I am sure that my fans are going to pull up me at 12 saying 'Oh, I want to have kids,' but like I don’t, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority," she said.

The "Midnight Sky" singer, who spilt with actor Liam Hemsworth in August 2018 after less than eight months of marriage, said if she were to have children, she would adopt them.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spent a decade in an on-again, off-again relationship. The pair, who met in 2009, married in December 2018. They announced their split less than eight months later. Evan Agostini / AP

"I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and food, it feels like, to me, if anything ... I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that’s really amazing," she said.

She added, "I do not shame anyone that wants to have children. I just personally don’t believe that’s a priority for me in my life."

Cyrus also told the program's hosts that she's tired of female celebrities being asked when they plan on having children.

"It’s kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids?" she asked. "I’m sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don’t think that many men feel the pressure to have kids and to get married."

The former Disney Channel star also opened up about how much she and her dad, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, have enjoyed hunkering down at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Us Cyruses love social distancing," she said. "You know, when they started being like, 'You really got to protect the older,' we're like, 'Oh, can't see mom and dad for a little while.' And like, I didn't see my mom and dad for the longest I've ever not seen them."

"My dad, I really thought that he would get kind of bored of quarantine and social distancing," she continued. "But he said that he's used to it. He's been doing it since the '90s and that it's great, and he's been trying to tell everybody to keep their distance for a long time."