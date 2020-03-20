Miley Cyrus is making fun of her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, for being a technophobe.

During the Wednesday episode of her new "Bright Minded" virtual talk show on Instagram, Miley opened up about how she's staying in touch with loved ones as she self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer said she recently gave Billy Ray his first iPhone — but he can't figure out how to use it!

Miley Ray Cyrus, right, with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, aka "The King of the Blackberries." NBC

"My dad got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone," she told her guests, "Love Is Blind" stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. "That is not true — he’s still on the Blackberry!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The "Slide Away" singer, 27, said she was hunkered down in California while Billy Ray, 58, was "stuck in Nashville."

“It’s really sad because he has to go to my grandma’s house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn’t,” Miley said.

Miley added that people jokingly call the former "Doc" star "the king of the Blackberries" because of his devotion to the brand, which became popular during the first wave of smartphones in the early 2000s.

Though Miley enjoys teasing her dad about technology, she obviously thinks he's got good fashion sense. After all, she sported a hairstyle this past January that looked like a shaggier version of Billy Ray's old mullet from his "Achy Breaky Heart" days.

The former "Hannah Montana" star debuted her business-in-the-front/party-in-the-back look on Instagram, writing, "“New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!”