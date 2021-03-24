Miley Cyrus pens emotional letter 15 years after 'Hannah Montana' premiere

Miley Cyrus still holds "Hannah Montana" close to her heart.

The "Prisoner" singer, 28, shared images of a sweet handwritten note she wrote to her "Hannah Montana" character Wednesday in honor of the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel sitcom's premiere.

The candid letter — jotted down on "Hannah Montana" stationary — captures some of Cyrus' favorite memories from her time on the show, which aired from 2006 to 2011 and launched her entertainment career. The popular sitcom told the story of an ordinary teenage girl living a double life as a famous pop star. In 2009, the story hit theaters in the form of a feature film, "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Miley Cyrus starred as Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana" from 2006 to 2011. Bob D'Amico / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the (heart). I didn't know then ...that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world," Cyrus wrote in her note, which she posted to Twitter and Instagram.

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," she added.

Cyrus' real-life father, musician and actor Billy Ray Cyrus, left, played her dad on "Hannah Montana." Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Cyrus pointed out how many adolescent memories of hers are entwined with "Hannah Montana," including falling in love for the first time and getting her first period.

"I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years. Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of course on the day a 'cute guy' was cast + asked to have lunch with me. Instead I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing + scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim," she wrote.

She also thanked her dad and co-star, Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as her mom, Tish, her maternal grandmother, Loretta, and her siblings for supporting her early on.

Of course, not all of Miley Cyrus' memories were happy ones. The singer also recalled losing her beloved grandfather right before the show premiered.

"We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy my Dads father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during 'High School Musical' which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit," she wrote.

Cyrus concluded her letter by thanking her Disney team, the show's cast and crew and the character of Hannah Montana herself for giving the singer her big break.

"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana," she wrote.

Cyrus captioned the love letter, "@HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever"

The sentiments in the emotional note come as no surprise to Cyrus' fans. Despite becoming a Grammy-nominated pop star in real life — and shedding her squeaky clean child star image — the "Wrecking Ball" singer makes no secret of her gratitude for her "Hannah Montana" beginnings.

In March 2019, just a few days after she celebrated the 13th anniversary of the show, Cyrus re-created Hannah's long blond hair and blunt bangs hairstyle and tweeted several pics and videos of herself.

"You know, guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I'll just be Hannah forever!" she joked in one of the clips.

As if the throwback look wasn't enough, Cyrus also shared a video of herself belting out the show's theme, "The Best of Both Worlds."