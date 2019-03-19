Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 1:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been two weeks since family, friends and fans of former "Voice" contestant Janice Freeman were left reeling by the news of the 33-year-old's sudden death. On Monday, many of them gathered to celebrate her life.

Miley Cyrus was among the mourners at Freeman's memorial, and during the event, she took the stage to pay tribute to the beloved singer she referred to as a friend and sister.

(Skip ahead to the 1:03:22 mark in the video below to see that portion of the service.)

"I just want to clear up a rumor," Cyrus told the crowd gathered at Mariners Church in Irvine, California. "I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine."

Through tears, Cyrus raved about the Team Miley member who brought so much to her life during season 13 of "The Voice."

"I've learned more from her than anyone that I've ever gotten the honor to be in the room with," the 26-year-old said. "Not just vocally — I should've gotten more lessons than I did — but she taught me everything that I know about love."

Freeman was a member of Team Miley on "The Voice," seen here with her coach, as well as fellow former contestants Brooke Simpson and Ashland Craft. Getty Images

Cyrus continued to cry openly as she said that she had intended to sing a song in honor Freeman, who died from pneumonia and complications from lupus, but she announced, "Just losing her is too much for me, so my dad's going to take care of this for me."

That's when her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, launched into a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace."

However, mid-song, "The Voice" coach found her own voice and joined in for the ballad's uplifting chorus.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your family," she said, still weeping, when the music ended. "And thank you, Janice, for letting me be your friend. It was my honor."