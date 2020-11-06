Miley Cyrus opens up about 'trauma of loss' after divorce, losing home in wildfires

Miley Cyrus is opening up about how she has been coping with multiple traumatic events in her life recently.

"I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma of loss in the last couple years,” the singer, 27, said in a recent interview with “Skavlan,” a Scandinavian talk show. “I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house. I went through a divorce recently. My grandma, who I was super close with, I lost.”

She also opened up about her process of grieving and healing from these traumatic events and said she actually “didn’t spend too much time crying over it.”

“It wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something,” she said, “but it was just because it wasn't going to change it, and I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you kind of just start feeling like you're trapped."

Cyrus added that she has healed by continuing to move forward and having new experiences.

“I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people,” she said. “As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.”

It has definitely been a tough couple of years for the “Midnight Sky” singer.

She and her then-fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, lost their home in the California wildfires in 2018.

At the end of 2018, Cyrus confirmed she and Hemsworth had secretly married but in August 2019, the couple announced their split after less than a year of marriage. They had been together on and off since 2009.

Looking back on her divorce, the singer said that one of the hardest things to deal with was all the public speculation about her relationship.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK, I can accept that," she said during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast in September. "I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

Cyrus also opened up on Instagram about losing her beloved grandmother earlier this year.

"I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated,” she wrote. “With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily.”