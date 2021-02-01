Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton know plenty of singers who could perform at their wedding, but one of them just publicly volunteered her services.

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus tossed her hat into the ring and told the engaged couple that she'd love to give them the gift of song on their big day.

It all started when Cyrus posted a video of herself singing her song "Prisoner" on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. After watching the clip, Stefani retweeted it and applauded the singer on her performance.

"talented geeezzzz," the bride-to-be wrote.

The 28-year-old was flattered by Stefani's kind words and sent her own cheeky response, calling the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer her "hero."

Shortly afterward, Cyrus reached out to both Stefani and Shelton and offered to be their wedding singer.

"I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

The bride-to-be was tickled pink at the offer and replied "thanks puppy," adding several heart and kissing emojis.

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

Fans seemed to love the idea and encouraged the 51-year-old to take Cyrus up on her offer.

"please make this happen," one Twitter user wrote. Another commented: "Collab collab collab pls I'm begging you."

Cyrus is no stranger to the happy couple, and has served as a judge on "The Voice," the singing competition both Shelton and Stefani currently star on.

The lovebirds first announced their engagement in October after dating for five years, and Stefani started showing off her gorgeous diamond ring in the latest season of "The Voice." When the bride-to-be recently appeared on TODAY, Carson Daly revealed that he once cautioned the couple against dating.

"And I said, ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.’ And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent. You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake,’” he recalled, making Stefani and TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie laugh.

Still, Stefani ignored Carson's advice and she appears to be very much in love.

“What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake? I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda,” she said. “He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down-to-earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true."