Miley Cyrus mourns death of her dog Mary Jane: 'A true queen'

Miley Cyrus is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her beloved pit bull mix Mary Jane, who was a loyal companion and "best friend" to the singer ever since she rescued the dog in 2012.

The "Midnight Sky" singer, 28, posted several photos and a tribute note on Instagram remembering Mary Jane and the important role the dog had in her life.

"Anyone who knows me & it doesn't have to be well is aware that my best friend in the whole world is a rescued pit bill mix named Mary Jane," Cyrus wrote. "MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago... & since then multiple types and tumors. I was told it'd be an uncertain amount of time until she's gone."

Cyrus said she was "advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit," but added that "wasn't anything new" and something she had been doing since she first met Mary Jane nearly a decade ago.

"I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me," Cyrus wrote. "It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love."

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her dog Mary Jane on Instagram. Miley Cyrus / Instagram

Over the years, Mary Jane was always there to comfort Cyrus, the singer said.

"We've never said hurtful things we didn't mean to each other. Never have we fought and went to bed angry. Not once has our loyalty wavered. She has come to my rescue every time my heart has broken. Put me back together again," Cyrus wrote. "Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely."

When it became clear Mary Jane was reaching the end of her days, Cyrus said she tried her best to "return all her favors," keeping the sweet pit bull mix comfortable and free of pain.

"She is no longer hurting but I am," Cyrus wrote. "That's what love is."