Miley Cyrus writes emotional tribute to late grandmother Mammie: 'You are sunshine'

Miley Cyrus is mourning the death of the beloved grandmother she knew as "Mammie."

The pop star shared old videos and photos of herself as a child with her grandmother on Sunday while paying tribute to "the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted," her maternal grandmother, Loretta Finley.

"Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change," Cyrus wrote on Instagram. "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.

"I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us."

Cyrus shared an old video in the Instagram post in which Finley is getting interviewed by a reporter on the red carpet who asks her what he should call her, and she responds "Mammie" before laughing. Cyrus also shared other videos of Finley with Cyrus as a child.

The 27-year-old singer also showed her grandmother's sense of humor with a photo of Finley in an apron alongside Cyrus and Snoop Dogg.

"Mammie baking brownies with @snoopdogg ..... she never knew we snuck weed in them... I will miss you and your good cookin’ so much," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

Cyrus' father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, also shared a remembrance of his late mother-in-law.

Our family lost a beautiful light that shined so brightly and influenced us all to keep faith in a better tomorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with Tish and the kids. Loretta Jean Finley “Mammie” you will be missed but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gIlpRVAoFS — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 23, 2020

"Our family lost a beautiful light that shined so brightly and influenced us all to keep faith in a better tomorrow," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers are with Tish and the kids. Loretta Jean Finley “Mammie” you will be missed but never forgotten."