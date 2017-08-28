share tweet pin email

Four years after courting controversy with her infamous twerk-fest at the 2013 VMAs, Miley Cyrus made a special promise to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise ... @vmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

"Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback shot of her racy "Blurred Lines" performance with Robin Thicke.

And at Sunday evening's awards show, she was true to her word.

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Cyrus, 24, charmed MTV viewers with a retro-themed rendition of "Younger Now," the title track from her upcoming studio album. The singer sported a pinup-worthy fuchsia ensemble, later donning a '50s-style poodle skirt for the rockabilly-inspired performance.

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV Her backup dancers included men and women of all ages.

She had help from a diverse cast of backup dancers of all ages — including some stylish older ladies.

The awards show was a family affair: Not only was Miley's single "Malibu" nominated in the Best Pop category, but her sister Noah was up for Best New Artist.

