Get well soon, Miley Cyrus!

On Monday, the singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she’s suffering from a bout of tonsillitis, and by Tuesday evening, she returned to social media with an unfortunate update.

The 26-year-old has been hospitalized.

Cyrus tweeted a selfie from her hospital bed and shared a message about her goal to be on the mend — fast!

The pop star is set to perform at the Hollywood Palladium Saturday, as part of The Ellen Fund’s Gorillapalooza concert to support gorilla conservation, and she doesn’t want to miss out on the big show.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend!” she wrote. “Send goooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this sh-- to the curb where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!”

The photo showed Cyrus dressed in a loose-fitting hospital gown with an IV — though later posts to her Instagram Stories revealed that one of those things had changed. The “Slide Away” singer altered the typically unflattering garment into a cute halter dress.

“How you present yourself can determine how you feel!” she wrote in another update that showed her mother, Tish Cyrus, styling her hair.

But mom wasn’t the only one to visit the ailing hit maker.

Cyrus’ new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, also came by to see her, and he wasn’t empty handed.

“Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand,” she wrote in another Stories post.

He brought the guitar along to serenade her with a song he wrote especially for her, and according to Cyrus, that was the best medicine of all.

“Suddenly I’m feeling much better,” she said.