She came in like a wrecking... rainbow, that is!

A trailer for Miley Cyrus’ upcoming Pride concert for Peacock gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect during the hourlong special.

Set against the pop star covering the Pretenders’ hit “I’ll Stand by You,” the trailer for “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You” promises plenty of onstage moments and teases guest stars, as well as a look at what happened backstage during the special taped at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

“I’m filling up the legendary Ryman Auditorium to celebrate Pride through the power of music,” she says.

“Everybody is welcome here,” she says at another point.

“Who’s ready to party in the U.S.A.?” she asks, playfully referencing one of her biggest hits.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"'Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You’ will feature special guests, award-winning artists and LGBTQ allies Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck who will join Cyrus for memorable performances and deliver a night of live music and creative collaboration in celebration of Pride,” reads a statement from Peacock.

Cyrus is set to perform her hits “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.” The 28-year-old musician is also covering a few iconic classics as well, including “Believe” by Cher, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar's “We Belong” in addition to a special Madonna medley featuring “Music,” “Express Yourself” and “Like A Prayer.”

Cyrus has long spoken about LGBTQ rights and founded the Happy Hippie Foundation.

This next show announcement is coming at you like a wrecking ball! The @MileyCyrus Pride Concert Special will be an hour of hits celebrating the spirit of Pride—exclusively on Peacock! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ECvHJOLnbm — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 14, 2021

“Our mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations,” the organization says on its website.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, ‘Stand By You’ for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” Susan Rovner, a chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement last month about the deal between Cyrus and the streamer.

"We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!” Cyrus said.

“Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You” is available to stream beginning Friday, June 25.

TODAY and Peacock are both owned by NBCUniversal.