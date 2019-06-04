An overzealous fan got too close to Miley Cyrus last weekend.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer was walking through a crowd of fans in Barcelona, Spain, when a man wrapped his arm around her, grabbed her hair and leaned in for a kiss.

The singer turned her head and wriggled loose while her security team jumped in. Cyrus' husband, Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of her, then turned and put his arm around her.

A short video of the incident surfaced on Twitter.

Cyrus, 26, was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival. She has not commented on the incident.

Last week, she released an album called "She Is Coming" and plans to put out two more, "She Is Here" and "She Is Everything," later this year.

Cyrus also appears in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix's "Black Mirror," which becomes available on Wednesday.